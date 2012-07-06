Trump policies play supporting role in 2017 Oscars
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Donald Trump's name was rarely mentioned during Sunday's Academy Awards, but the U.S. president's policies were a running subtext throughout the evening.
ZURICH, June 6 Swiss consumer prices fell 1.1 percent from a year ago in June and were 0.3 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Fr iday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
JUNE 2012 MAY 2012 JUNE 2011
Pct change m/m -0.3 0.0 -0.2 Pct change y/y -1.1 -1.0 0.6 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.5 99.8 100.5
Core infl. 1* y/y pct -1.2 -1.2 0.3 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -1.6 -1.5 0.1
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.html
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -1.0 High -0.8 Low -1.2
M/M Median -0.3 High -0.1 Low -0.4
BACKGROUND
