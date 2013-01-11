ZURICH, Jan 11 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in December from a year ago and were 0.2 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Dec 2012 Nov 2012 Dec 2011 Pct change m/m -0.2 -0.3 -0.2 Pct change y/y -0.4 -0.4 -0.7 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 98.9 99.1 99.3 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.6 -0.6 -1.1 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -0.7 -0.7 -1.6 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.2 High -0.1 Low -0.4 M/M Median 0.0 High 0.1 Low -0.2 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments