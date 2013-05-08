ZURICH, May 8 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.6 percent from a year ago and were flat compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX APRIL '13 MARCH '13 APRIL '12 Pct change m/m 0.0 0.2 0.1 Pct change y/y -0.6 -0.6 -1.0 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.1 99.1 99.8 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.6 -0.6 -1.2 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -0.7 -0.7 -1.5 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.6 High -0.4 Low -0.8 M/M Median 0.1 High 0.4 Low -0.2 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on