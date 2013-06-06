ZURICH, June 6 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in May from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX May 2013 April May 2012 2013 Pct change m/m 0.1 0.0 0.0 Pct change y/y -0.5 -0.6 -1.0 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.2 99.1 99.8 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.4 -0.6 -1.2 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -0.5 -0.7 -1.5 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.6 High -0.5 Low -0.7 M/M Median 0.1 High 0.2 Low -0.1 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments