ZURICH, July 5 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.1 percent from a year ago and were 0.1 percent higher compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX JUNE 2013 MAY 2013 JUNE 2012 Pct change m/m 0.1 0.1 -0.3 Pct change y/y -0.1 -0.5 -1.1 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.3 99.2 99.5 Core infl. 1* y/y pct -0.2 -0.4 -1.2 Core infl. 2* y/y pct -0.3 -0.5 -1.6 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median -0.4 High -0.3 Low -0.5 M/M Median -0.1 High 0.0 Low -0.2 (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)