ZURICH, Jan 10 Swiss consumer prices rose 0.1 percent from a year ago and were 0.2 percent lower compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Dec 2013 Nov 2013 Dec 2012 Pct change m/m -0.2 0.0 -0.2 Pct change y/y 0.1 0.1 -0.4 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 98.9 99.1 98.9 Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.0 0.1 -0.6 Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.2 0.1 -0.7 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median 0.2 High 0.3 Low -0.1 M/M Median -0.1 High 0.0 Low -0.1 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments