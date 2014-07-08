(Corrects to show Swiss prices were unchanged year-on-year instead of falling 0.1 pct) ZURICH, July 8 Swiss consumer prices were unchanged from a year ago and fell 0.1 percent compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX June 2014 May 2014 June 2013 Pct change m/m -0.1 0.3 0.1 Pct change y/y 0.0 0.2 -0.1 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.4 99.5 99.3 Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.0 0.1 -0.2 Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.2 0.4 -0.3 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Y/Y Median 0.2 pct High 0.4 pct Low -0.1 pct M/M Median 0.1 pct High 0.4 pct Low -0.2 pct BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments