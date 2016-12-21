UPDATE 3-Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln, spin off R&D unit
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
ZURICH Dec 21 Switzerland's third-quarter current account surplus narrowed by 2 billion Swiss francs ($1.95 billion) to 21 billion as reduced receipts from labour and investment income offset a higher surplus from trade in goods, data from the Swiss National Bank showed on Wednesday.
The financial account balance -- the increase in the net international investment position resulting from cross-border investment -- rose by 8 billion francs from the year-ago period to 39 billion.
The net international investment position increased by 25 billion francs to 799 billion as foreign assets advanced more strongly than foreign liabilities.
($1 = 1.0275 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.