ZURICH Dec 6 Switzerland plans to reduce
its federal debt next year despite increasing evidence of an
economic slowdown and rising joblessness, an indicator of how
solid its public finance are in comparison with countries
elsewhere in Europe.
Switzerland has been in the process of cutting federal debt
for some years and now has some 80 billion Swiss francs ($87.13
billion) of federal debt outstanding, central bank data shows.
The Swiss federal treasury said on Tuesday it planned to
issue 8 billion francs worth of bills next year, a reduction of
600 million Swiss francs, as 8.6 billion Swiss francs of debt
comes due next June.
Although federal tax revenue is expected to fall as the
economy loses steam, the federal government is still expected to
post a budget surplus of 1.4 billion francs for this year,
revising an earlier forecast for a deficit.
Yet another such positive surprise is unlikely for next
year, the head of Switzerland's treasury told Reuters.
"I assume the situation will become more normal," treasury
head Urs Eggenberger said. "The amount to be refinanced is more
or less in line with what's coming due."
The Swiss treasury will conduct monthly bond auctions, with
optional sales in April, November and December. No auction will
take place in August.
($1 = 0.9182 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley and Rupert Pretterklieber)