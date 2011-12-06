ZURICH Dec 6 Switzerland plans to reduce its federal debt next year despite increasing evidence of an economic slowdown and rising joblessness, an indicator of how solid its public finance are in comparison with countries elsewhere in Europe.

Switzerland has been in the process of cutting federal debt for some years and now has some 80 billion Swiss francs ($87.13 billion) of federal debt outstanding, central bank data shows.

The Swiss federal treasury said on Tuesday it planned to issue 8 billion francs worth of bills next year, a reduction of 600 million Swiss francs, as 8.6 billion Swiss francs of debt comes due next June.

Although federal tax revenue is expected to fall as the economy loses steam, the federal government is still expected to post a budget surplus of 1.4 billion francs for this year, revising an earlier forecast for a deficit.

Yet another such positive surprise is unlikely for next year, the head of Switzerland's treasury told Reuters.

"I assume the situation will become more normal," treasury head Urs Eggenberger said. "The amount to be refinanced is more or less in line with what's coming due."

The Swiss treasury will conduct monthly bond auctions, with optional sales in April, November and December. No auction will take place in August. ($1 = 0.9182 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley and Rupert Pretterklieber)