ZURICH, April 17 Swiss retail sales fell sharply
in February, data showed on Friday, raising concerns it could be
an early sign of deflation as the franc's rise and falling
prices lead consumers to hold onto their money and wait for
better deals or spend abroad.
The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) decision to abandon its cap
on the value of the franc at 1.20 per euro on Jan. 15 sent the
currency soaring and removed a shield against deflation that had
protected the Swiss economy since September 2011.
Any signs deflation is setting in could increase the
likelihood of SNB action, either to weaken the franc through
currency interventions or by cutting rates further into negative
territory.
Retail sales fell 4.4 percent in February in nominal terms
year-on-year, and still fell 2.7 percent even when adjusted for
inflation, data from the Swiss Federal Statistics Office showed.
"The deflation in the Swiss market is expected to deepen
with slowing economic activity," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a
market analyst at London Capital Group. "The latest data
endorses our anxiety that Switzerland may be at the edge of a
perilous deflation cycle."
The SNB has repeatedly said it does not expect Switzerland
to tip into a deflationary spiral, and that it is ready to
intervene in foreign exchange markets if necessary to influence
monetary conditions.
Even so, it cut its inflation forecast for 2015 at its March
monetary policy meeting, predicting prices to fall 1.1 percent,
which would be the biggest decline since 1950.
The upward pressure on the franc, which was slightly
stronger on Friday at 1.02835 per euro by 1145 GMT,
is expected to continue as a result of the European Central
Bank's 1 trillion euro ($1.08 trillion) government bond buying
programme, due to run until September 2016.
"The next major level at which we can expect a SNB reaction
is at parity," said Andreas Ruhlmann, a market analyst at IG
Bank, adding this would probably involve a further rate cut.
Others have been more upbeat about the economy's prospects.
Switzerland's government said this week it does not expect a
serious economic crisis.
"It would be incorrect to forecast too much in this single
data point, especially after recent data looked encouraging,"
said Peter Rosenstreich at Swissquote, though he added the
stronger franc could easily increase deflationary pressure.
"The effect on inflation will be one of the key concerns for
the SNB," he added.
($1 = 0.9241 euros)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)