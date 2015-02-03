ZURICH Feb 3 Switzerland's exports hit a record
high in 2014 after rising in December, a month before the Swiss
central bank abandoned its cap on the franc, data showed on
Tuesday.
Exports rose by a real 2.1 percent year-on-year in December
to 15.776 billion Swiss francs ($17.01 billion). On a nominal
basis, the increase was 7.2 percent, the Customs Office said in
a statement on Tuesday.
The 1.20-per-euro cap had protected the export-reliant
economy from the effects of a strong currency since 2011. The
safe-haven franc has soared since the policy was dropped on Jan.
15, however, potentially pulling the rug from under Swiss
exporters, who send most of their goods to the euro zone.
The rise in the franc against the euro has prompted some
economists to slash their growth predictions for Switzerland's
export-driven economy and forecast a recession for 2015.
Swiss exports to the euro zone, which account for 43 percent
of the total, rose a nominal 7.0 percent in December, and sales
to North America grew 32.8 percent, the Customs Office said.
Exports for 2014 rose 3.5 percent, also in nominal terms,
hitting a record 208.3 billion francs.
Chemical and pharmaceutical sales, the country's biggest
export category, rose 12.4 percent in nominal terms while
watches fell by 2.5 percent.
Overall, Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of
1.515 billion Swiss francs in December, down from 3.795 billion
francs in the previous month.
($1 = 0.9276 Swiss francs)
