* SECO ups 2013 growth view to 1.4 pct from 1.3 pct

* Keeps 2014 growth forecast at 2.1 pct

* Cuts inflation forecasts for 2013 to -0.1 pct from 0.1 pct

* Says biggest risk to Swiss economy is euro zone debt crisis (Adds details)

ZURICH, June 11 Swiss economic growth should pick up over the next two years as long as the global economy recovers and the euro zone lifts itself out of a recession, the government said on Tuesday, as it slightly raised its outlook for 2013 growth.

"The Swiss economy as before is bearing up relatively well against the backdrop of the recession in the euro zone," economists at the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said.

The SECO raised its forecast for growth in 2013 to 1.4 percent from the 1.3 percent it predicted in March and kept its outlook for 2014 at 2.1 percent.

The SECO noted the disparity between strength of domestic-focussed industries, such as construction, and export-orientated areas, such as tourism, which have suffered from a strong franc and dwindling demand from the euro zone.

The debt crisis in the euro zone, Switzerland's biggest trading partner, remained the biggest risk to growth, it said.

"The outlook for exports remains cautious due to the persistent recession in the euro zone," the SECO said. "Even so, the Swiss exporting industry may profit from comparatively favourable economic prospects outside of Europe, namely in North America and Asia."

Growth in the Swiss economy picked up pace in the first quarter, beating even the most optimistic forecasts, as consumers, construction and trade helped the economy outperform its euro zone neighbours.

The SECO trimmed its inflation expectations for 2013 to -0.1 percent, compared to a previous forecast of 0.1 percent, chiming with recent price data. It confirmed a forecast for 2014 inflation at just 0.2 percent.

Still-weak price pressure continues to support the case for the Swiss National Bank to maintain a cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro to ward off deflation. Swiss consumer prices fell at a slightly slower pace on an annual basis in May.

The SNB will stick to the cap on the franc in the next 12 months, analysts in a recent Reuters poll said, even as the currency is seen weakening further. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian/editing byChris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)