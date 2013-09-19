* SECO raised 2013 growth view to 1.8 pct
* Ups 2014 growth forecast to 2.3 pct from 2.1 pct
* Sticks to 2013 inflation forecast of -0.1 pct
* Despite increased confidence, negative risks remain
(Adds expectations for central bank meeting)
ZURICH, Sept 19 The Swiss government raised its
forecasts for growth this and next year on Thursday, saying the
economy was benefiting from strong domestic demand and should
stage a further recovery as the outlook for the euro zone
brightens.
Ahead of the Swiss National Bank's statement on monetary
policy, expected to stick to its message of keeping interest
rates low and the franc capped at 1.20 per euro, data showed
exports still struggling, down 4.6 percent in August.
But economists at the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO)
raised their forecast for growth in 2013 to 1.8 percent from the
1.4 percent predicted in June and also lifted the outlook for
2014 to 2.3 percent compared to 2.1 percent previously.
"The international environment has improved slightly for the
Swiss economy during the course of 2013. For the first time
since several years upward risks are more likely to occur," the
body said.
"Stronger demand from key Swiss sales markets would give the
export industry an additional impetus and would give the export
industry and additional impetus and could further accelerate the
recovery in the Swiss economy."
Growth in the Swiss economy came in at a
better-than-expected 0.5 percent in the second quarter, driven
by private consumption and spending on machinery.
The SECO noted, however, a disparity between a robust
domestic economy, supported by strong private consumption, and
the slow recovery of exports, held back by the strong franc, a
weak euro zone and a slowdown in emerging markets.
It said a setback to structural reforms in the euro zone and
turbulence on the international financial markets as highly
expansive monetary policy is unwound could still pose a risk for
the global economy and should not be ignored.
The trade data on Thursday showed exports hampered chiefly
by declining trade with the European Union.
Still, a stronger economy should help reduce the number of
jobless, the SECO said, revising down its forecast for Swiss
unemployment to 3.2 percent for 2013 and 2014 from a previous
3.3 percent.
It stuck to its forecast for consumer prices to fall by 0.1
percent this year and raised its prediction for inflation of 0.3
percent next year, up from the 0.2 percent forecast in June.
An extended flirtation with deflation driven by the huge
gains made by the Swiss franc drove the Swiss National Bank to
establish a 1.20 per euro cap on the safe-haven currency two
years ago.
With inflation still extremely low and the global economy
recovering, some analysts have begun to speculate the cap may
prove increasingly unneeded as the franc could finally now start
to weaken. The bank announces its latest rate decision later on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Patrick Graham)