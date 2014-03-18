* SECO confirms growth outlook for 2015
* Says Swiss economy will strengthen
* Says risks from global economy still remain
ZURICH, March 18 The Swiss economy is likely to
spring back from a weak fourth quarter and strengthen in the
next two years, but some global economic risks remain, the
government said on Tuesday, as it confirmed its growth outlook
for 2015.
Switzerland's economy stumbled in the fourth quarter of last
year as exports fell, but other indicators, such as the
forward-looking KOF, have pointed to an upturn going into 2014.
"The economic upturn in Switzerland is likely to gain in
strength and to broaden in 2014 and 2015 - with positive
contributions both from exports and the domestic economy,"
economists at the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said.
Greater demand from the United States and European Union for
Swiss goods and services should drive growth in exports, the
SECO said.
However, it cautioned that risks to the economy remained.
They include the euro zone's fragile recovery and uncertainty
over Switzerland's relations with the European Union, its main
trading partner, after Swiss voters backed a proposal to cap EU
immigration.
The SECO lowered its growth forecast slightly to 2.2 percent
for 2014 from a previous forecast of 2.3 percent. It kept its
outlook for 2015 unchanged at the 2.7 percent it predicted in
December.
It forecast consumer prices would rise by 0.1 percent this
year, down from a prediction of 0.2 percent made in December,
and predicted inflation of 0.4 percent next year.
