ZURICH, March 18 The Swiss economy will likely strengthen in the next two years, the government said on Tuesday, as it confirmed its outlook for 2015 growth.

"The economic upturn in Switzerland is likely to gain in strength and to broaden in 2014 and 2015 - with positive contributions both from exports and the domestic economy," economists at the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said.

The SECO revised down its growth forecast slightly to 2.2 percent for 2014 from a previously forecast 2.3 percent, and kept its outlook for 2015 unchanged at the 2.7 percent it predicted in December.

It forecast consumer prices to rise by 0.1 percent this year, down from a prediction of 0.2 percent made in December, and predicted inflation of 0.4 percent next year. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley)