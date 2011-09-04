* Economiesuisse backs exchange rate goal
* Swiss companies need euro rate above 1.20 francs - lobby
* Swissmem head also supports SNB intervention
ZURICH, Sept 4 The head of the leading Swiss
business lobby reiterated on Sunday his call for the Swiss
National Bank to set a temporary exchange rate target to cap the
rise of the franc, saying Swiss firms need a euro rate above
1.20 francs to survive.
"We want an exchange rate goal to be pursued in this
extraordinary crisis," Gerold Buehrer, president of the
economiesuisse lobby group, told the SonntagsZeitung paper.
"Companies need a euro rate of significantly above 1.20
francs so that thy can do sensible business," he said. "I assume
that the SNB will not just look on without acting if the franc
comes close to 1.10 francs."
To try to counter a jump in the safe-haven franc to record
highs in recent weeks, the SNB has slashed interest rates to
zero and is trying to make holding francs less attractive by
rapidly expanding banks' sight deposits.
Those measures helped the euro strengthen towards 1.20
francs, but it slid again last week, eyeing 1.10 francs amid
renewed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and the health
of the global economy.
Buehrer last month said he supported the central bank
setting a franc target rate before the franc soared again.
The SNB has threatened more action to counter what it says
is a "massively over-valued" franc, prompting speculation it
might be prepared to resume currency interventions.
The SNB, which came under heavy fire for the record loss it
made in 2010 by selling francs for euros, has won broad praise
for its latest approach, with markets speculating political
support could make new interventions more likely.
Hans Hess, head of the Swissmem industry group, also called
for more action from the SNB.
"The SNB is called upon to take further measures," he told
the SonntagsZeitung in an interview, adding that the SNB would
probably have to intervene if the situation did not improve.
"I am sure that the SNB will find the best possible course,"
he said.
SNB policymakers have warned the export-dependent economy is
set to cool rapidly due to the soaring safe-haven franc.
