* Economiesuisse backs exchange rate goal

* Swiss companies need euro rate above 1.20 francs - lobby

* Swissmem head also supports SNB intervention

ZURICH, Sept 4 The head of the leading Swiss business lobby reiterated on Sunday his call for the Swiss National Bank to set a temporary exchange rate target to cap the rise of the franc, saying Swiss firms need a euro rate above 1.20 francs to survive.

"We want an exchange rate goal to be pursued in this extraordinary crisis," Gerold Buehrer, president of the economiesuisse lobby group, told the SonntagsZeitung paper.

"Companies need a euro rate of significantly above 1.20 francs so that thy can do sensible business," he said. "I assume that the SNB will not just look on without acting if the franc comes close to 1.10 francs."

To try to counter a jump in the safe-haven franc to record highs in recent weeks, the SNB has slashed interest rates to zero and is trying to make holding francs less attractive by rapidly expanding banks' sight deposits.

Those measures helped the euro strengthen towards 1.20 francs, but it slid again last week, eyeing 1.10 francs amid renewed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and the health of the global economy.

Buehrer last month said he supported the central bank setting a franc target rate before the franc soared again.

The SNB has threatened more action to counter what it says is a "massively over-valued" franc, prompting speculation it might be prepared to resume currency interventions.

The SNB, which came under heavy fire for the record loss it made in 2010 by selling francs for euros, has won broad praise for its latest approach, with markets speculating political support could make new interventions more likely.

Hans Hess, head of the Swissmem industry group, also called for more action from the SNB.

"The SNB is called upon to take further measures," he told the SonntagsZeitung in an interview, adding that the SNB would probably have to intervene if the situation did not improve.

"I am sure that the SNB will find the best possible course," he said.

SNB policymakers have warned the export-dependent economy is set to cool rapidly due to the soaring safe-haven franc.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Toby Chopra and Yoko Nishikawa)