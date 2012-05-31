* GDP +0.7 pct Q/Q, +2.0 pct Y/Y, beats Reuters poll
* Public, private consumption strong contributors to growth
* Central bank capped franc at 1.20/euro
* Trade with euro zone tough despite SNB's cap
ZURICH, May 31 The Swiss economy grew more than
expected in the first quarter of the year despite turmoil in the
neighbouring euro zone, adding fuel to the debate over the
central bank's cap on the franc.
Compared with the previous three months, gross domestic
product rose 0.7 percent, the State Secretariat for Economics
said on Thursday, beating a Reuters forecast for flat quarterly
growth. Year-on-year, GDP rose 2.0 percent, also ahead of
expectations for a rise of just 0.9 percent.
Citing the risk of deflation and recession, the Swiss
National Bank set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the franc last
September as the safe-haven currency soared due to the eurozone
crisis. Pressure has increased on the cap in recent weeks as
turmoil has flared again, prompting a brief breach in April.
The quarterly growth rate was the strongest since the third
quarter of 2010 and comes after the KOF leading indicator on
Wednesday beat forecasts to rise for the third month in a row in
May, pointing to stronger growth ahead.
"Switzerland looks like an idyll and this should put more
upwards pressure on the franc, making life more difficult for
the central bank," said Julius Baer Chief Economist Janwillem
Acket. "The central bank will have to justify its own actions
now, since it set the cap to prevent a recession."
The franc strengthened against the dollar after the data to
trade at 0.9683 at 0630 GMT, and it also briefly spiked against
the euro, just shy of the 1.20 mark.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a recent interview that
the central bank still expected the economy to grow by about 1
percent this year. But the SNB might revise its forecasts up
when it holds its quarterly rate meeting on June 14.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
said last week that the Swiss economy should gain steam in the
second half of the year and the central bank may have to raise
rates in 2013 as economic output improves.
With the euro zone debt crisis showing no signs of abating
and threatening to ensnare Spain, other recent data for
Switzerland had led to concerns it might be in for a contraction
due to the bloc's economic woes.
PRESSURE ON EXPORTS
The euro zone is Switzerland's biggest trading partner and
the ill effects of the debt crisis were most notable in foreign
trade. In the first quarter exports of goods and services fell
0.4 percent compared to the previous three months but were up
0.7 percent on the year.
Yet thanks in part to strong consumption - skilled
immigration is high and joblessless is just 3.1 percent - the
economy has managed to maintain momentum despite the overvalued
franc.
"Barring a significant upheaval in Europe, growth will
continue to improve," said Swissquote analyst Peter
Rosenstreich, adding that for the foreseeable future he did not
expect the SNB's cap to give way.
"The SNB still has room of their balance sheet to absorb
additional inflows and remains committed to providing unlimited
funds to protect their policy decision."
Were Greece to leave the euro, it would pose a new challenge
to Switzerland, which earns every second franc abroad. The SNB
has threatened to impose capital controls in addition to its
currency cap if that happens.
Adding to the positive impulses for growth in early 2012,
figures for the final quarter of 2011 were revised up to show
the economy expanded by 0.5 percent from the third, compared
with an originally reported increase of 0.1 percent.
