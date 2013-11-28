* Swiss economy grows 0.5 pct q/q, 1.9 pct y/y

* Growth powered by exports of goods, govt spending

* SNB holds next policy meeting on Dec 12

ZURICH, Nov 28 Switzerland's economy grew a touch more than expected in the third quarter on the back of a pick-up in exports of goods and government spending.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.5 percent compared to the previous quarter, and grew by 1.9 percent year-on-year, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast quarterly growth of 0.4 percent on average, while the year-on-year figure also beat forecasts of 1.7 percent.

The figures add to a string of upbeat economic data from Switzerland, one of Europe's richest economies.

Strong domestic consumption and a brighter outlook for the euro zone, the country's biggest trading partner, are expected to help drive growth over the next six months.

Both the Swiss National Bank and the government have raised their forecast for overall annual growth this year.

The SNB, which holds its next policy meeting in two weeks, forecast in September that the economy would grow 1.5 to 2.0 percent this year. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Patrick Graham)