ZURICH, March 3 Switzerland's economic growth
slowed slightly in the fourth quarter but the economy still grew
by more than analysts had expected, supported by government and
consumer spending, data showed on Tuesday.
Gross domestic product grew by 0.6 percent in the last three
months of 2014 compared to revised growth of 0.7 percent in the
third quarter.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a quarterly rise of
0.3 percent.
"Private and public consumption expenditures as well as the
balance of trade in goods delivered positive growth
contributions," the State Secretariat for Economics said in a
statement.
This data for the three months to December covers the period
shortly before the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) shock decision on
Jan. 15 to end its currency cap against the euro.
The removal of the 1.20-per-euro cap on the Swiss franc sent
the currency soaring and led some economists to forecast a
recession for the export-reliant economy.
The Swiss government warned last month that a soaring franc
meant economic growth would be weaker than previously expected.
"The government spending and significant rise in exports
explain the major part of the growth stability in the fourth
quarter," Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.
"This being said, the most expected economic results are
those of the first quarter, (when) the SNB decided to remove the
euro/Swiss franc floor."
