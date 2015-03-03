ZURICH, March 3 Switzerland's economic growth slowed slightly in the fourth quarter but the economy still grew by more than analysts had expected, supported by government and consumer spending, data showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew by 0.6 percent in the last three months of 2014 compared to revised growth of 0.7 percent in the third quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a quarterly rise of 0.3 percent.

"Private and public consumption expenditures as well as the balance of trade in goods delivered positive growth contributions," the State Secretariat for Economics said in a statement.

This data for the three months to December covers the period shortly before the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) shock decision on Jan. 15 to end its currency cap against the euro.

The removal of the 1.20-per-euro cap on the Swiss franc sent the currency soaring and led some economists to forecast a recession for the export-reliant economy.

The Swiss government warned last month that a soaring franc meant economic growth would be weaker than previously expected.

"The government spending and significant rise in exports explain the major part of the growth stability in the fourth quarter," Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

"This being said, the most expected economic results are those of the first quarter, (when) the SNB decided to remove the euro/Swiss franc floor."