ZURICH Dec 3 Switzerland's economy grew 0.6
percent in the third quarter from the previous three months,
twice as fast as expected and helped by private consumption and
exports of chemical and pharmaceutical products, data showed on
Wednesday.
Quarterly growth was the fastest over the last year and
marked a pick-up after the economy virtually stalled in the
second quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast
third-quarter growth of 0.3 percent.
Gross domestic product rose by 1.9 percent year-on-year,
ahead of expectations for 1.4 percent and up from a revised 1.6
percent in the prior quarter, the State Secretariat for
Economics (SECO) said.
Robust chemicals and pharmaceuticals exports and strong
increases in sales to Asia and North America helped the Swiss
export industry in October.
However, the picture remains mixed and other economic
indicators have been more downbeat. The Swiss economy's leading
indicator slipped in November, suggesting household spending
could slow in the winter months and dampen growth.
While Switzerland's manufacturing sector contributed to
economic growth in the third quarter, other data shows the
private sector expanded at a slower pace in November as order
books shrank and prices fell.
The Swiss government and central bank have slashed growth
forecasts, citing increased geopolitical risks and a gloomier
outlook for the euro zone - Switzerland's biggest trading
partner.
SECO switched its calculation method to the European System
of National Accounts (ESA) 2010 in September, revising up its
second-quarter growth figure to 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter
from 0 percent originally.
