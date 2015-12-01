ZURICH Dec 1Switzerland's economy stagnated in
the third quarter, missing analysts' expectations for modest
growth, as a strong franc continued to hurt Swiss companies.
Third-quarter gross domestic product was flat compared with
the prior three months, when the economy grew 0.2 percent.
Year-on-year, growth fell to 0.8 percent compared with a revised
0.9 percent in the second quarter.
Economists had forecast growth of 0.2 percent on a quarterly
basis and 0.9 percent on a year-on-year basis.
The economy has been kept in check by a surge in the value
of the Swiss franc against the euro since January, when the
Swiss National Bank (SNB) abandoned its cap of 1.20 francs to
the euro. The franc remains about 10 percent stronger against
the euro than it was 11 months ago.
"GDP growth was held back by the weak performance of the
energy sector, the construction sector, the financial sector as
well as trading," the Swiss Department of Economic Affairs said
in a statement. Growth in healthcare and social work activities,
as well as insurance services and manufacturing, helped to
offset declines, it said.
The SNB's policy of currency intervention and negative
interest rates has helped curb the value of the franc, which has
stabilised around 1.08 per euro. It had gained to 0.86 per euro
on Jan. 15.
But analysts have questioned the SNB's ability to keep a lid
on franc. The European Central Bank will give an update on its
policy on Thursday, which may include expanding its quantitative
easing programme and cutting interest rates. Both would tend to
weaken the euro.
The third quarter's stagnation follows unexpected growth in
the second quarter, which meant Switzerland narrowly skirted a
recession as exporters weathered the strong franc better than
some had expected.
In September, the Swiss government upped its economic growth
forecast for 2015 to 0.9 percent but cautioned that a continued
recovery in the euro zone was crucial to the country's
prospects. It estimated the economy would grow 1.5 percent in
2016.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and John Miller, editing
by Larry King)