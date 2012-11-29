The Swiss economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.6 percent
in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the State
Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.
The year-on-year increase was 1.4 percent.
Q3 Q2
GDP change q/q, real pct 0.6 -0.1
GDP change y/y, real pct 1.4 0.3 (0.5)*
* Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was
originally reported.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL FOR Q/Q:
Median 0.2
Low -0.3
High 0.3
BACKGROUND
