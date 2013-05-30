ZURICH, May 30 The Swiss economy grew by 0.6 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday. The year-on-year increase was 1.1 percent. Q1 Q4 GDP change q/q, real pct 0.6 0.3 (0.2)* GDP change y/y, real pct 1.1 1.4 (1.4)* * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was originally reported. Q/Q FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Median 0.2 Low 0.1 High 0.3 Y/Y FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Median 0.9 Low 0.8 High 1.1 For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...