ZURICH, Sept 3 The Swiss economy grew by 0.5 percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday. The year-on-year increase was 2.5 percent. Q Q1 GDP change q/q, real pct 0.5 0.6 GDP change y/y, real pct 2.5 1.2 (1.1)* * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was originally reported. Q/Q FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Median 0.3 Low -0.1 High 0.5 Y/Y FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Median 1.7 Low 1.1 High 2.0 For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...