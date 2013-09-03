RPT-Swiss private bank Lombard Odier's 2016 profits fall, assets rise
ZURICH, March 9 Swiss private bank Lombard Odier pulled in more money from its customers in 2016, but its profits fell as a result of more subdued client activity.
ZURICH, Sept 3 The Swiss economy grew by 0.5 percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday. The year-on-year increase was 2.5 percent. Q Q1 GDP change q/q, real pct 0.5 0.6 GDP change y/y, real pct 2.5 1.2 (1.1)* * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was originally reported. Q/Q FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Median 0.3 Low -0.1 High 0.5 Y/Y FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Median 1.7 Low 1.1 High 2.0 For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
ZURICH, March 9 Swiss private bank Lombard Odier pulled in more money from its customers in 2016, but its profits fell as a result of more subdued client activity.
ZURICH, March 9 Swiss unemployment is expected to edge lower during 2017 as sectors hurt by a currency shock two years ago recover, the country's economy ministry forecast on Thursday.
LONDON, March 9 The dollar hit a three-week high against the yen on Thursday, on course for a fourth straight day of broader gains after a strong ADP job number in the previous session broke 10-year U.S. government bond yields out of a long-held range.