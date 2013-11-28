ZURICH, Nov 28 The Swiss economy grew by 0.5 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday. The year-on-year increase was 1.9 percent. Q3 Q2 GDP change q/q, real pct 0.5 0.5 (0.5)* GDP change y/y, real pct 1.9 2.5 (2.5)* * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was originally reported. Q/Q FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Median 0.4 Low 0.3 High 0.5 Y/Y FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Median 1.7 Low 1.7 High 1.8 For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...