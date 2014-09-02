ZURICH, Sept 2 Swiss economic output was
unchanged in the second quarter from the previous quarter, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday.
The year-on-year increase was 0.6 percent.
Q2 Q1
GDP change q/q, real pct 0.0 0.5 (0.5)*
GDP change y/y, real pct 0.6 2.1 (2.0)*
* Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was
originally reported.
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median 1.7
Low 1.2
High 1.8
Q/Q
Median 0.5
Low 0.3
High 0.7
