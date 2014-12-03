ZURICH, Dec 3 The Swiss economy grew by 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Wednesday. The year-on-year increase was 1.9 percent. Q3 Q2 GDP change q/q, real pct 0.6 0.3 (0.2)* GDP change y/y, real pct 1.9 1.6 (1.4)* * Numbers in brackets refer to the value as it was originally reported. The SECO switched its calculation method to the European System of National Accounts (ESA) 2010 in September. It revised up its orginally reported second-quarter growth figures to 0.2 percent from 0.0 percent on the quarter, and to 1.4 percent from 0.6 percent on the year. FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Q/Q Median 0.3 Low 0.1 High 0.5 Y/Y Median 1.4 Low 1.3 High 1.7 For more details from the SECO statement, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00456/index.html?lang=en BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...