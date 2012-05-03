* Risk zone of UBS house bubble index is 1.0

* Index at 0.95 in Q1 2012

* UBS says index may cross risk threshold in Q2

ZURICH, May 3 Switzerland's housing market shows increasing signs of a bubble, according to UBS's real estate index, as the central bank keeps money cheap to deter investors from seeking safety in Swiss francs.

A quarter of Switzerland's population live in areas where house prices are at risk of overheating, the index showed.

Last month, the Swiss National Bank again warned of signs of overheating and it has urged further regulatory steps to limit risky lending. Price rises in the areas near Geneva and Zurich have been particularly severe.

UBS said its Swiss real estate bubble index reached 0.95 points in the first three months of 2012, up by 0.15 points from the fourth quarter of 2011.

The "risk zone" begins at the 1.0 mark.

"If current trends continue, it should cross the threshold as early as already in the present quarter," the analysts at UBS said in a statement.

Low unemployment and robust private consumption have fuelled strong rises in house prices in recent years.

Both the Organisation for Economic Co-operation (OECD) and Development and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) have warned that Swiss mortgage lending standards may be becoming too lax.

The SNB has set a cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro and kept interest rates ultra low to deter investors fleeing the euro zone crisis from driving the franc's value to levels that make exports and the Swiss tourism industry uncompetitive. These steps have made mortgage borrowing particularly attractive.

UBS said the prime driver for the rise in its index was an increase in home prices and steep growth in mortgage debt. Condominium prices rose 6.3 percent year-on-year while single-family homes gained 4.6 percent from 12 months ago.

The compilers of the index added three new municipalities to the list of at risk regions, which includes Davos, Vevey, Morges, Nyon and Zug.

A Swiss housing market bubble burst in the early 1990s, which in turn caused several banks to run into trouble.

Following a government bailout of UBS in 2008 after its bets on U.S. subprime mortgage debt turned sour, Switzerland is keen to prevent another crisis.

UBS analysts said prices for mid-range Swiss homes had risen by an inflation-adjusted 21 percent over the last four years, a similar increase to that seen between 1984 and 1988 as the last bubble developed.

But the bank added history would not necessarily repeat itself.

"Despite unabated demand, we do not currently expect development of this kind," it said. "There is, however, a substantial risk that prices will continue to rise at this pace for a few more years, resulting in an even longer bust when prices return to fundamentally more justified levels." (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)