* Swiss PMI in contraction zone for 7th month in row
* Slight improvement of outlook, PMI authors say
ZURICH Nov 1 The economic malaise in the euro
zone is expected to cause continued hardship for Switzerland's
manufacturers, although there are some indications that the
outlook for the sector is improving, PMI data showed on
Thursday.
The Swiss purchasing managers' index rose to a seasonally
adjusted 46.1 points in October from 43.6 points in September.
Although the print beat analysts' forecasts for 44.5 points, it
remained below the 50 mark, which separates growth from
contraction for the seventh month in a row.
"With one exception (March 2012) the PMI has now remained
below the growth zone for over a year," said index compilers
Credit Suisse and the SVME purchasing managers' association.
"However, the outlook has improved slightly in October; the
accelerated downtrend of the previous two months has been
broken."
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley and Caroline Copley; Editing by
Susan Fenton)