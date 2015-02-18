ZURICH Feb 18 Swiss ZEW investor sentiment
posted its biggest monthly drop in the history of the indicator
in February, after the Swiss National Bank's removal of its cap
on the value of the franc blackened the outlook for the economy.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) shocked financial markets last
month by scrapping its 1.20 per euro cap on the franc, sending
the currency soaring, Swiss stocks plunging and experts
predicting recession for the export-reliant economy.
Swiss ZEW investor sentiment plummeted by 62.2 points in
February to -73.0 points, data from Credit Suisse, which issues
the data in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research
institute, showed on Wednesday.
"This nosedive - the biggest monthly drop in the history of
the indicator - shows that the financial analysts surveyed are
forecasting a much worse performance for Switzerland's economy
than before in the aftermath of the removal of the EUR/CHF
exchange-rate floor," Credit Suisse said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Maria Sheahan)