* February ZEW -73.0 points vs -10.8 in January

* KOF predicts Swiss recession in 2015

* SNB says will fight franc appreciation (Adds detail, recasts)

ZURICH, Feb 18 Swiss ZEW investor sentiment posted its biggest monthly drop in the history of the indicator in February, after the central bank scrapped its cap on the value of the franc, clouding the outlook for the economy.

The Swiss National Bank stunned financial markets last month by scrapping its 1.20 per euro cap on the franc, sending the currency soaring and stocks plunging and leading economists to forecast a recession for the export-reliant economy.

Swiss ZEW investor sentiment plummeted by 62.2 points in February to -73.0 points, data from Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, showed on Wednesday.

"This nosedive - the biggest monthly drop in the history of the indicator - shows that the financial analysts surveyed are forecasting a much worse performance for Switzerland's economy than before in the aftermath of the removal of the EUR/CHF exchange-rate floor," Credit Suisse said in a statement.

The last time there was such strong agreement about a dismal economic outlook was in September 2011, Credit Suisse said, though the index indicator itself is still well above the low seen during the economic crisis late in 2008.

While the SNB has said it is too early to predict whether Switzerland will tip into recession as a result of dropping the cap, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said it is forecasting two consecutive quarters of economic contraction this year after factoring in a far stronger franc.

Credit Suisse said the strong franc had pushed views on inflation sharply lower, which in turn puts pressure on the prices of imported goods.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday the central bank stands at the ready to intervene in foreign currency markets if necessary to combat a high franc, but he did not elaborate on specific levels.

The franc has since pared some of the gains made after the cap was dropped last month, but it is still up more than 10 percent compared with the day before the cap was removed. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Hugh Lawson)