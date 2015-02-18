* February ZEW -73.0 points vs -10.8 in January
* KOF predicts Swiss recession in 2015
* SNB says will fight franc appreciation
ZURICH, Feb 18 Swiss ZEW investor sentiment
posted its biggest monthly drop in the history of the indicator
in February, after the central bank scrapped its cap on the
value of the franc, clouding the outlook for the economy.
The Swiss National Bank stunned financial markets last month
by scrapping its 1.20 per euro cap on the franc, sending the
currency soaring and stocks plunging and leading economists to
forecast a recession for the export-reliant economy.
Swiss ZEW investor sentiment plummeted by 62.2 points in
February to -73.0 points, data from Credit Suisse, which issues
the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic
research institute, showed on Wednesday.
"This nosedive - the biggest monthly drop in the history of
the indicator - shows that the financial analysts surveyed are
forecasting a much worse performance for Switzerland's economy
than before in the aftermath of the removal of the EUR/CHF
exchange-rate floor," Credit Suisse said in a statement.
The last time there was such strong agreement about a dismal
economic outlook was in September 2011, Credit Suisse said,
though the index indicator itself is still well above the low
seen during the economic crisis late in 2008.
While the SNB has said it is too early to predict whether
Switzerland will tip into recession as a result of dropping the
cap, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said it is forecasting two
consecutive quarters of economic contraction this year after
factoring in a far stronger franc.
Credit Suisse said the strong franc had pushed views on
inflation sharply lower, which in turn puts pressure on the
prices of imported goods.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday the central bank
stands at the ready to intervene in foreign currency markets if
necessary to combat a high franc, but he did not elaborate on
specific levels.
The franc has since pared some of the gains made after the
cap was dropped last month, but it is still up more than 10
percent compared with the day before the cap was removed.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)