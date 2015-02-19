ZURICH Feb 18 Swiss exports fell 0.8 percent in
January in real terms from a year earlier, when adjusted to take
account for one less working day than last year, with sales of
chemicals and pharmaceuticals hard hit, the Federal Customs
Office said on Thursday.
The surge in the Swiss franc since Switzerland scrapped the
currency's cap in mid-January may also have played a role in the
fall in exports, but it is too early to judge its exact impact
on trade figures, Matthias Pfammatter, senior economist at the
Customs' Office told Reuters.
The Swiss National Bank removed its 1.20 francs per euro cap
on Jan. 15, a measure that had helped protect exporters from a
strong franc. The move sent the currency, seen as a safe haven
during times of global economic stress, soaring against the euro
and has led some economists to predict the Swiss economy will
contract this year.
It was the second consecutive month that exports fell in
real terms when taking account of a different number of working
days.
In nominal terms exports rose 1.2 percent in January, taking
account of one less working day, to 16.404 billion francs
($17.41 billion).
Exports of chemicals and pharmaceuticals, the country's
biggest exports fell 5.9 percent in nominal terms. Machinery
exports dropped 8.4 percent, while watches ticked up by 3.7
percent.
Without accounting for one less working day this year, total
exports fell 6.2 percent year-on-year in real terms and 4.4
percent on a nominal basis, the Customs Office said.
($1 = 0.9420 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Susan Fenton)