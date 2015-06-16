(Adds economist comments, details)

ZURICH, June 16 Switzerland's government trimmed its economic forecasts for this year and next, saying a strong franc is already hurting exports and the currency could get even stronger if Greece fails to reach a deal with creditors.

Talks between Greece and its creditors aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit have collapsed. Investors see the franc as a haven from the uncertainty.

"If an extreme solution (for Greece) were envisaged, the risk and uncertainty relating to the short-term progression of the exchange rate of the Swiss franc to the euro must be taken seriously," economists at the State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

SECO forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year at 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent next, down from 0.9 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2016 previously.

Many Swiss firms have already cut jobs and moved operations overseas to try to hold down export prices.

The Swiss National Bank holds its regular policy meeting on Thursday and is expected to leave interest rates unchanged below zero.

The SNB stunned financial markets on Jan. 15 when it abandoned its cap on the franc's value against the euro, sending the Swiss currency surging.

Further franc appreciation "would cause a headache to the SNB as the central bank lacks potent instruments at the moment," said Alessandro Bee, economist at Swiss bank Sarasin.

Last week, Switzerland's KOF economic research institute predicted the Swiss economy to grow 0.4 percent in 2015 and 1.3 percent in 2016, a slight upward revision from its previous forecasts.