ZURICH Aug 6 The struggling Swiss economy got more bad news on Thursday as fresh surveys showed consumer sentiment nearing a four-year low and employers more likely to fire than hire staff.

The mood was similar to autumn 2011, when a strong Swiss franc also weighed on the export-dependent economy, and contrasts with upbeat readings elsewhere in Europe, said Bruno Parnisari at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Consumer sentiment in July plunged to -19 points from -6 in April as Swiss became more worried about the economic outlook and unemployment. They turned more bearish as well about their personal finances and chances to boost savings.

Parnisari said sentiment is strongly influenced by downbeat media reports about the strong franc's impact on the economy, prospects that employers could move jobs abroad, turmoil in Greece and a slowdown in China.

He contrasted this with improving sentiment in Europe and especially Germany since the start of the year.

The quarterly survey of 1,200 random households showed however that consumers' assessment of the timing for major purchases remained favourable, although slightly lower than in April.

This coincided with a boom in property markets and new car sales as ultra-low interest rates make big-ticket purchases more attractive. UBS said this week the property market was in more danger of developing a bubble than at any time since 1991.

In a separate survey released on Thursday, the KOF economic think tank said its employment indicator remained in negative territory in July for the fourth quarter in a row. The number of businesses that plan to cut staff exceeded those planning to create jobs.

"The employment outlook is negative above all in the sectors that have been significantly affected by the increase in the value of the Swiss franc," it said.

"The tense exchange rate situation is thus expected to have a negative impact on the development of the Swiss labour market also over the coming months and to lead to a slight decrease in jobs in the Swiss private sector."

The Swiss National Bank abruptly removed its cap on the franc - set at 1.20 per euro - on Jan. 15, sending the franc soaring. The euro has strengthened of late though to a five-month high above 1.07 francs. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Tom Heneghan)