ZURICH Aug 28 Switzerland's economy
unexpectedly grew in the second quarter to avoid a first
recession since 2009, indicating the impact from the central
bank's removal of a currency cap has been less severe than first
feared.
The economy grew by 0.2 percent in the second quarter from
the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
(SECO) said on Friday, topping even the most optimistic forecast
in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.
The poll had forecast the $690 billion Swiss economy had
shrunk 0.1 percent in the second quarter. This would have been
the first back-to-back contraction in six years.
Growth was helped by a sharp drop in imports of goods as
well as positive exports from the watch, jewelry and
pharmaceutical industries.
Switzerland's currency soared after the Swiss National Bank
in January lifted its limit on its value at 1.20 to the euro, in
place since September 2011.
The cap was put in place largely to protect the
export-reliant economy, and the currency's gains led economists
and the SNB to slash growth forecasts.
