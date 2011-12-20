ZURICH Dec 20 Sales of watches and chemicals helped Swiss exports in November but prices fell as companies tried to stay competitive with a strong franc and analysts said this could point to further economic slowdown ahead.

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 3.8 percent year-on-year in November to 17.756 billion Swiss francs ($18.96 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday. The overall merchandise trade surplus was 3.001 billion francs.

The gain was largely due to a 16.2 percent rise in watch exports and a 9.2 percent increase in chemicals exports, which includes pharmaceuticals produced by global players Roche .

However, machinery exports fell and there were signs that companies were having to cut prices to keep sales volumes. In the chemicals sector prices dropped 6 percent.

Exports declined 6.8 percent in real terms, compared with the previous month.

"You can say that the Swiss economy must brace for a cold winter," said ZKB economist David Marmet, adding he thought there would be further softness in trade data in coming months.

"All this points to the fact that we in Switzerland in the heart of Europe cannot isolate ourselves from recessionary tendencies."

The euro zone is Switzerland's biggest trading partner, and economists expect the bloc to have a tough 2012 as its seeks to get a grip on its debt crisis.

The Swiss National Bank has repeatedly warned that Switzerland will not escape unscathed from Europe's long, difficult path to recovery.

IMPORTS ALSO DOWN

After the safe-haven Swiss franc nearly touched parity with the euro and threatened to tip the Alpine economy into recession, the Swiss National Bank set a cap of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6.

Businesses and unions have complained that the franc is still too strong and have called for further steps to weaken the currency.

The strong franc has not helped imports, which declined 7.7 percent in real terms compared with October.

"Imports fell at a faster pace (than exports), suggesting that domestic strength is losing momentum with a significant economic slowdown expected next year," said Informa Global Markets analyst Nikola Stephan.

The Swiss National Bank sees growth of only 0.5 percent in Switzerland next year, and leading indicators such as the KOF barometer also paint a downbeat picture.

Imports in all four main categories -- consumer goods, raw materials, investment goods and fuel -- posted declines.

"The fall in imports is somewhat surprising and, paradoxically, may contribute to higher economic growth in the short term because of the larger surplus, though of course long-term is not a healthy signal," said Sarasin economist Alessandro Bee. ($1 = 0.9366 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Anna Willard)