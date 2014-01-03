UPDATE 1-Novartis heart failure treatment serelaxin fails in pivotal study

ZURICH, March 22 Novartis' efforts to expand its heart treatment franchise beyond its flagship Entresto business suffered a blow when it announced on Wednesday its acute heart failure drug serelaxin had failed in a late-stage trial. Serelaxin, once seen a potential blockbuster, suffered a string of setbacks in 2014 when European Union health regulators and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended against its approval. Serelaxin was originally seen as a way for Novartis