ZURICH, Feb 23 The strong Swiss franc and a stagnating euro zone will prevent growth this year for Swiss firms in the mechanical, electrical and engineering sector, industry lobby group Swissmem said on Thursday.

However, the group was less gloomy than it was last autumn and its president said prospects for recovery later meant he no longer feared a collapse in the sector which accounts for nine percent of the Swiss economy.

New orders at companies in the three parts of the sector (MEM) dropped 18.6 percent in the fourth quarter, partly due to a strong year-ago figure, while sales were down 2.5 percent, the lobby group said.

"The tough economic environment will persist for the time being," Swissmem said in a statement. "According to the latest Swissmem survey, a clear majority of companies are proceeding under the assumption that they will not be able to generate any growth in 2012."

"Last year any green shoots appearing in the Swiss MEM industries were smothered by the strength of the franc."

A rapid surge in the value of the Swiss currency has proven a headache for many firms that have seen their margins crumble as they cut costs to stay competitive. One third of MEM companies are operating at a loss, the lobby group said.

To try to stave off the threat of recession, the Swiss National Bank set a cap of 1.20 to the euro last September. But the franc is still nearly 30 percent stronger than it was before the financial crisis began in 2008.

Swissmem President Hans Hess told a news conference he expected more production to be moved abroad and jobs to be lost in coming months in the MEM sector.

However, he did not repeat a warning last autumn that some 10,000 jobs were under threat in the MEM industries and said he was optimistic for the future as the global economy starts to improve: "It will cost something, but we will survive and we will emerge stronger."

He rejected shifting the SNB's franc cap as "too risky" and said he wished the SNB would instead try to weaken the currency by other policy measures which might include flooding the market with francs.

Despite the strength of the franc, employment in the sector, which is Switzerland's largest industrial employer, rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2011. Exports overall inched up 1.4 percent in 2011.

Franziska Tschudi, CEO of Wicor Holding AG, which supplies engineered products and services for the electrical and plastic technology segments, said firms were forced to become more innovative to hold onto their market presence.

"We have to bring new things onto the markets that others don't have using new materials," Tschudi said.

Swissmem echoed other business groups in calling for a "no" vote in an upcoming referendum for Swiss workers to get six weeks holidays, saying it would add an extra burden to firms already facing headwinds from the strong franc.

"It is just the opposite of what the export industry needs now: it will reduce efficiency instead of raising it and endanger additional jobs," Hess said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Stephen Nisbet)