ZURICH Nov 20 New orders and profits in
Switzerland's engineering, electrical and metal (MEM) industry
declined year-on-year in the third quarter of 2015, lobby group
Swissmem said on Friday.
New orders fell 12.8 percent, slipping for the fourth
straight quarter, and profits were down for a third straight,
according to Swissmem's survey in which about a quarter of the
group's roughly 1,000 members responded.
For the year, the MEM industry's orders are down 14.8
percent and profits are 7 percent lower, compared to the first
nine months of 2014.
The group said there's "no end in sight" for the industry's
woes, exacerbated by Switzerland's strong franc following the
removal of a cap against the euro on Jan. 15. So far, there have
been job cuts, shorter hours and longer work days without extra
compensation.
"Swissmem expects the accelerated transformation, triggered
by the massive overvaluation of the Swiss franc, to continue,"
the lobby said. "Further downsizing in the MEM industry is thus
likely in the coming months."
Exports in the metal industry were down 12 percent in
October, with foreign sales from the machine and electronics
branch slipping 11.3 percent, the Swiss Federal Customs
Administration reported separately on Thursday.
Swiss industrial producers are struggling to compete with
cheaper trading partners in their most important market, the
European Union.
These companies are now questioning what sorts of activities
can be profitably operated in the country, Swissmem said, as
more than a third of survey respondents expect operational
losses for 2015.
Expectations for orders were mixed, with a quarter
anticipating worsening orders, while 30 percent of respondents
forecast more incoming orders from abroad in the next 12 months,
Swissmen said.
The lobby has roughly 1,000 members ranging from small- and
medium-sized businesses to blue-chip manufacturer Geberit
, which makes sanitary systems, and power-grid
components maker ABB.
Official third-quarter industrial orders will be released by
the Federal Statistics Office on Nov. 26.
