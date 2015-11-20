ZURICH Nov 20 New orders and profits in Switzerland's engineering, electrical and metal (MEM) industry declined year-on-year in the third quarter of 2015, lobby group Swissmem said on Friday.

New orders fell 12.8 percent, slipping for the fourth straight quarter, and profits were down for a third straight, according to Swissmem's survey in which about a quarter of the group's roughly 1,000 members responded.

For the year, the MEM industry's orders are down 14.8 percent and profits are 7 percent lower, compared to the first nine months of 2014.

The group said there's "no end in sight" for the industry's woes, exacerbated by Switzerland's strong franc following the removal of a cap against the euro on Jan. 15. So far, there have been job cuts, shorter hours and longer work days without extra compensation.

"Swissmem expects the accelerated transformation, triggered by the massive overvaluation of the Swiss franc, to continue," the lobby said. "Further downsizing in the MEM industry is thus likely in the coming months."

Exports in the metal industry were down 12 percent in October, with foreign sales from the machine and electronics branch slipping 11.3 percent, the Swiss Federal Customs Administration reported separately on Thursday.

Swiss industrial producers are struggling to compete with cheaper trading partners in their most important market, the European Union.

These companies are now questioning what sorts of activities can be profitably operated in the country, Swissmem said, as more than a third of survey respondents expect operational losses for 2015.

Expectations for orders were mixed, with a quarter anticipating worsening orders, while 30 percent of respondents forecast more incoming orders from abroad in the next 12 months, Swissmen said.

The lobby has roughly 1,000 members ranging from small- and medium-sized businesses to blue-chip manufacturer Geberit , which makes sanitary systems, and power-grid components maker ABB.

Official third-quarter industrial orders will be released by the Federal Statistics Office on Nov. 26. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)