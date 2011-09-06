* CPI -0.3 pct m/m vs median forecast for -0.1 pct

* Strong franc dampens import prices

* Room for SNB to continue easy monetary policy

ZURICH, Sept 6 Swiss inflation eased by more than expected in August, providing the central bank with ample room to ease policy further to cap a rise in the record-strong franc.

Consumer prices fell 0.3 percent from a month earlier in August, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, the third consecutive negative monthly print and lower than a median forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 0.1 percent.

They were 0.2 percent higher compared with the year-earlier month, down from 0.5 percent in July and also lower than a median analyst forecast for a rise of 0.4 percent.

"Inflation has risen less than we were expecting. A key reason for this is the very strong franc, which is lessening (the local impact of) price rises abroad," said Sarasin economist Alessandro Bee.

"Low inflation is clearly a sign that the SNB can continue its expansive monetary policy."

The franc has soared against the euro and the dollar in recent months and nearly touched parity with the common currency on Aug. 9, as investors anxious about debts in the euro zone and slowing global growth sought a safe haven.

To cushion the economy from a downturn as the strong franc hurts exports, the Swiss National Bank cut an already low interest rate target to nil on Aug. 3 and is boosting the amount of liquidity in the banking system.

The SNB, which holds its quarterly monetary policy review on Sep. 15, has said it will take other measures as needed to cap the franc, and many analysts believe it could next launch currency market interventions. (By Catherine Bosley and Emma Thomasson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)