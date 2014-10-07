ZURICH Oct 7 Swiss consumer prices fell from a
year ago for the first time in seven months in September, data
showed on Tuesday, dragged down by a drop in the cost of imports
and tumbling oil prices.
Consumer prices fell 0.1 percent from a year ago in
September, the Federal Statistics Office said, the first
negative reading since February. Prices were 0.1 percent higher
compared with the previous month.
Deflationary pressure came from abroad, with the price of
goods imported by Switzerland falling by 1.2 percent compared to
the same month last year, while domestic goods prices posted
growth of 0.3 percent.
The Swiss National bank was seen as unlikely to respond to
the headline fall in prices as long as domestic prices hold up.
The bank set a cap on the Swiss franc in September 2011
precisely to fight the threat of deflation.
"This is just a marginal drop below zero level... Overall
this shouldn't be over-interpreted," Credit Suisse
economist Maxime Botteron said. "We still don't expect the SNB
to depart from its monetary policy."
Much of the outside pressure came from the euro zone,
Switzerland's biggest trading partner, where inflation slowed
again in September to 0.3 percent year-on-year, according to a
first estimate. This is well below 1 percent in what the
European Central Bank calls its "danger zone".
A sharp drop in oil prices also weighed on Swiss price
growth, with Brent crude oil falling by 8.3 percent in
September, the sharpest monthly drop since May 2012.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)