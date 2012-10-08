ZURICH, Oct 8 The Swiss unemployment rate held steady at a non-seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in September, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on xxday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 2.9 percent, also unchanged from the previous month. KEY FIGURES Sept. 12 Aug. 12 Sept. 11 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 2.8 2.8 2.6 Jobless rate adj. pct** 2.9 2.9 3.0 Registered unemployed 120, 347 119,823 111,344 Job vacancies 15, 770 16,562 19,435 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 percent. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...