ZURICH, Nov 8 The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in October from 2.8
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.0 percent after 2.9 percent in the previous month.
KEY FIGURES Oct. '12 Sept. '12 Oct. '11
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 2.9 2.8 2.7
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.0 2.9 3.0
Registered unemployed 125,536 120,347 115,178
Job vacancies 15,726 15,770 18,750
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters
3000 Xtra users can click on:
here
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Unadjusted:
Median 2.9
High 2.9
Low 2.9
Adjusted:
Median 3.0
High 3.0
Low 2.9
For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0
percent.
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...