ZURICH, Jan 8 The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in December from 3.1
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.0 percent, the same as in the previous month.
KEY FIGURES Dec '12 Nov '12 Dec '11
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.3 3.1 3.3
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.0 3.0 3.1
Registered unemployed 142,309 132,067 130,662
Job vacancies 13,722 15,876 15,043
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Adjusted:
Median 3.0
High 3.1
Low 3.0
BACKGROUND
