ZURICH, Jan 8 The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in December from 3.1 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.0 percent, the same as in the previous month. KEY FIGURES Dec '12 Nov '12 Dec '11 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.3 3.1 3.3 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.0 3.0 3.1 Registered unemployed 142,309 132,067 130,662 Job vacancies 13,722 15,876 15,043 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Adjusted: Median 3.0 High 3.1 Low 3.0