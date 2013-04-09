ZURICH, April 9 The Swiss unemployment rate fell
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in March from 3.4
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood unchanged on the previous month at 3.1 percent.
KEY FIGURES March 2013 Feb 2013 March 2012
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.2 3.4 3.2
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.1 3.1 3.1
Registered unemployed 138,993 146,001 126,392
Job vacancies 16,022 16,035 17,862
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Unadjusted:
Median 3.3
High 3.4
Low 3.2
Adjusted:
Median 3.1
High 3.2
Low 3.1
For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0
percent.
BACKGROUND
