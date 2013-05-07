May 7 The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a
non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in April from 3.2 percent in
the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
said on Tuesday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.1 percent after 3.1 percent in the previous month.
KEY FIGURES April 2013 March 2013 April 2012
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.1 3.2 2.8
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.1 3.1 3.1
Registered unemployed 135,851 138,993 123,158
Job vacancies 16,135 16,022 18,306
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Unadjusted:
Median 3.1
High 3.2
Low 3.1
Adjusted:
Median 3.1
High 3.1
Low 3.1
BACKGROUND
