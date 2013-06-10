ZURICH, June 10 The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in May from 3.1 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent after 3.1 percent in the previous month. KEY FIGURES May 2013 April 2013 May 2012 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.0 3.1 3.0 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.1 3.2 Registered unemployed 131,290 135,851 118,860 Job vacancies 14,808 16,135 17,252 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 3.1 High 3.1 Low 3.0 Adjusted: Median 3.2 High 3.2 Low 3.0 BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...