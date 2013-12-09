ZURICH, Dec 9 The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in November from 3.1 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent after 3.2 percent in the previous month. KEY FIGURES Nov '13 Oct '13 Nov '12 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.2 3.1 3.1 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.0 Registered unemployed 139,073 133,443 132,067 Job vacancies 11,568 12,982 15,876 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 3.2 High 3.2 Low 3.1 Adjusted: Median 3.2 High 3.2 Low 3.2 For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 percent. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...