ZURICH, Jan 10 The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in December from 3.2 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous month. KEY FIGURES Dec '13 Nov '13 Dec '12 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.5 3.2 3.3 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.0 Registered unemployed 149,437 139,073 142,309 Job vacancies 9,745 11,568 13,722 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median n/a High n/a Low n/a Adjusted: Median 3.2 High 3.2 Low 3.2 For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.2 percent. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...