ZURICH, Jan 10 The Swiss unemployment rate rose
to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in December from 3.2
percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs said on Friday.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous month.
KEY FIGURES Dec '13 Nov '13 Dec '12
Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.5 3.2 3.3
Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.0
Registered unemployed 149,437 139,073 142,309
Job vacancies 9,745 11,568 13,722
* = non-seasonally
adjusted
** = seasonally adjusted,
year-ago month as stated
in the latest monthly
statistical report of the
Swiss National Bank
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Unadjusted:
Median n/a
High n/a
Low n/a
Adjusted:
Median 3.2
High 3.2
Low 3.2
For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.2
percent.
