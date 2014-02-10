ZURICH, Feb 10 The Swiss unemployment rate was steady at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in January from the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Monday. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood at 3.2 percent, also unchanged from the previous month. KEY FIGURES Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Jan 2013 Jobless rate unadj. pct* 3.5 3.5 3.4 Jobless rate adj. pct** 3.2 3.2 3.1 Registered unemployed 153,260 149,437 148,158 Job vacancies 12,296 9,745 14,559 * = non-seasonally adjusted ** = seasonally adjusted, year-ago month as stated in the latest monthly statistical report of the Swiss National Bank For more details from the SECO statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: here FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL: Unadjusted: Median 3.6 High 3.6 Low 3.5 Adjusted: Median 3.2 High 3.2 Low 3.2 For the adjusted rate, the median forecast was for 3.0 percent. BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...